In 2026 Odysse Electric Hawk or Tunwal Roma S choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Odysse Electric Hawk Price starts at Rs. 73,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Tunwal Roma S Price starts at Rs. 95,000 (ex-showroom price). The range of Hawk up to 70-170 km/charge and the Roma S has a range of up to 60-70 km/charge. Odysse Electric offers the Hawk in 4 colours.
Hawk vs Roma S Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Hawk
|Roma s
|Brand
|Odysse Electric
|Tunwal
|Price
|₹ 73,999
|₹ 95,000
|Range
|70-170 km/charge
|60-70 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|28 Ah
|1.56 kWh
|Charging Time
|-
|4-7 Hours