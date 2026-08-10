In 2026 Odysse Electric Hawk or Trinity Motors Yaarii [2022-2024] choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Odysse Electric Hawk Price starts at Rs. 73,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Trinity Motors Yaarii [2022-2024] Price starts at Rs. 69,999 (last recorded price). The range of Hawk up to 70-170 km/charge and the Yaarii [2022-2024] has a range of up to 75 km/charge. Odysse Electric offers the Hawk in 4 colours.
Hawk vs Yaarii [2022-2024] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Hawk
|Yaarii [2022-2024]
|Brand
|Odysse Electric
|Trinity Motors
|Price
|₹ 73,999
|₹ 69,999
|Range
|70-170 km/charge
|75 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|28 Ah
|51.2 V
|Charging Time
|-
|3 Hrs.