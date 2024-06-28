HT Auto
Odysse Electric Odysse Electric Hawk vs Trinity Motors Friend

In 2024 Odysse Electric Odysse Electric Hawk or Trinity Motors Friend choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Odysse Electric Odysse Electric Hawk Price starts at Rs. 73,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Trinity Motors Friend Price starts at Rs. 1.04 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). The range of Odysse Electric Hawk up to 70-170 km/charge and the Friend has a range of up to 75 km/charge. Odysse Electric offers the Odysse Electric Hawk in 4 colours.
Odysse Electric Hawk vs Friend Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Odysse electric hawk Friend
BrandOdysse ElectricTrinity Motors
Price₹ 73,999₹ 1.04 Lakhs
Range70-170 km/charge75 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time-3-5 Hrs.

Odysse Electric Hawk
Odysse Electric Odysse Electric Hawk
Hawk STD
₹73,999*
*Ex-showroom price
Friend
Trinity Motors Friend
Gold
₹1.04 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Max Torque
44 Nm-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Remote Start,Push Button StartPush Button Start
Motor Power
1800 W1.5 kW
Drive Type
Hub Motor-
Range
70 km/charge-
Max Speed
45 kmph-
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70-12,Rear :-100/80-12-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Load Capacity
150 kg-
Ground Clearance
200 mm-
Length
1900 mm-
Wheelbase
1380 mm-
Height
1130 mm-
Saddle Height
830 mm-
Width
730 mm-
Body Type
Electric Bikes-
Rear Suspension
Spring loaded hydraulic-
Front Suspension
Telescopic-
Features
Charging at Charging Station
NoYes
Charging at Home
NoYes
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Cruise Control
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Console
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
Anti Theft Lock, Music System-
Display
YesYes
Battery Capacity
28 Ah48 V/30 Ah
Low Battery Indicator
YesYes
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Maintenance FreeLi-ion
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
73,9991,08,321
Ex-Showroom Price
73,9991,03,999
RTO
00
Insurance
04,322
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,5902,328

