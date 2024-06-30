In 2024 Odysse Electric Odysse Electric Hawk or Trinity Motors Dost choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Odysse Electric Odysse Electric Hawk Price starts at Rs. 73,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Trinity Motors Dost Price starts at Rs. 1.03 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). The range of Odysse Electric Hawk up to 70-170 km/charge and the Dost has a range of up to 75 km/charge. Odysse Electric offers the Odysse Electric Hawk in 4 colours.
Odysse Electric Hawk vs Dost Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Odysse electric hawk
|Dost
|Brand
|Odysse Electric
|Trinity Motors
|Price
|₹ 73,999
|₹ 1.03 Lakhs
|Range
|70-170 km/charge
|75 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Charging Time
|-
|3-5 Hrs.