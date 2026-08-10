In 2026 Odysse Electric Hawk or Trinity Motors Amigo choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Odysse Electric Hawk Price starts at Rs. 73,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Trinity Motors Amigo Price starts at Rs. 74,999 (last recorded price). The range of Hawk up to 70-170 km/charge and the Amigo has a range of up to 75 km/charge. Odysse Electric offers the Hawk in 4 colours.
Hawk vs Amigo Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Hawk
|Amigo
|Brand
|Odysse Electric
|Trinity Motors
|Price
|₹ 73,999
|₹ 74,999
|Range
|70-170 km/charge
|75 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|28 Ah
|-
|Charging Time
|-
|3 Hrs.