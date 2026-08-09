In 2026 Odysse Electric Hawk or Suzuki Burgman Street [2028-2026] choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Odysse Electric Hawk Price starts at Rs. 73,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Suzuki Burgman Street [2028-2026] Price starts at Rs. 88,376 (last recorded price). Hawk engine makes power and torque 1800 W & 44 Nm. On the other hand, Burgman Street [2028-2026] engine makes power & torque 8.6 PS PS & 10 Nm respectively. Odysse Electric offers the Hawk in 4 colours. Hawk has a range of up to 70-170 km/charge. The Burgman Street [2028-2026] mileage is around 48 kmpl.
Hawk vs Burgman Street [2028-2026] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Hawk
|Burgman street [2028-2026]
|Brand
|Odysse Electric
|Suzuki
|Price
|₹ 73,999
|₹ 88,376
|Range
|70-170 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|48 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|28 Ah
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|124 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-