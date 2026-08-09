In 2026 Odysse Electric Hawk or Suzuki Access 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Odysse Electric Hawk Price starts at Rs. 73,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Suzuki Access 125 Price starts at Rs. 77,684 (ex-showroom price). Hawk engine makes power and torque 1800 W & 44 Nm. On the other hand, Access 125 engine makes power & torque 8.42 PS PS & 10.2 Nm respectively. Odysse Electric offers the Hawk in 4 colours. Hawk has a range of up to 70-170 km/charge. The Access 125 mileage is around 45 kmpl.
Hawk vs Access 125 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Hawk
|Access 125
|Brand
|Odysse Electric
|Suzuki
|Price
|₹ 73,999
|₹ 77,684
|Range
|70-170 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|45 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|28 Ah
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|124 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-