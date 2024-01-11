Saved Articles

Odysse Electric Hawk vs Super Eco SE 2

Odysse Electric Hawk or Super Eco SE 2 - compare the two electric bikes & scooters

Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Torque
44 Nm-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Remote Start,Push Button StartSelf Start Only
Motor Power
1800 W250 - 1000 W
Drive Type
Hub MotorHub Motor
Range
70 km/charge70 -80 km/charge
Max Speed
45 kmph55 kmph
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
73,99962,652
Ex-Showroom Price
73,99962,652
RTO
00
Insurance
00
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,5901,346

