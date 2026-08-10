In 2026 Odysse Electric Hawk or Stella Automobili Buzz choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Odysse Electric Hawk Price starts at Rs. 73,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Stella Automobili Buzz Price starts at Rs. 95,000 (ex-showroom price). The range of Hawk up to 70-170 km/charge and the Buzz has a range of up to 90 km/charge. Odysse Electric offers the Hawk in 4 colours.
Hawk vs Buzz Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Hawk
|Buzz
|Brand
|Odysse Electric
|Stella Automobili
|Price
|₹ 73,999
|₹ 95,000
|Range
|70-170 km/charge
|90 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|28 Ah
|2.16 kWh
|Charging Time
|-
|5-6 Hrs.