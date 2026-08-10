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Odysse Electric Hawk vs Rowwet Zepop

In 2026 Odysse Electric Hawk or Rowwet Zepop choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Odysse Electric Hawk Price starts at Rs. 73,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Rowwet Zepop Price starts at Rs. 61,770 (ex-showroom price). The range of Hawk up to 70-170 km/charge and the Zepop has a range of up to 120-145 km/charge. Odysse Electric offers the Hawk in 4 colours.
Hawk vs Zepop Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Hawk Zepop
BrandOdysse ElectricRowwet
Price₹ 73,999₹ 61,770
Range70-170 km/charge120-145 km/charge
Battery Capacity28 Ah1.15 kWh
Charging Time-7 Hours

Filters
Hawk
Odysse Electric Hawk
Hawk STD
₹73,999*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Zepop
Rowwet Zepop
Lead Acid
₹61,770*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Odysse Electric Hawk Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Seat View
Footspace View
Rear Tyre View
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Specification
Load Capacity
150 kg-
Ground Clearance
200 mm-
Length
1900 mm-
Wheelbase
1380 mm-
Height
1130 mm-
Saddle Height
830 mm-
Width
730 mm-
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70-12,Rear :-100/80-12-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Max Torque
44 Nm-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Remote Start,Push Button StartPush Start Buttion
Motor Power
1800 W2 kWr
Drive Type
Hub Motor-
Range
70 km/charge-
Max Speed
45 kmph-
Body Type
Electric Bikes-
Rear Suspension
Spring loaded hydraulic-
Front Suspension
Telescopic-
Features
Charging at Charging Station
NoYes
Charging at Home
NoYes
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Cruise Control
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Console
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
Anti Theft Lock, Music System-
Display
YesYes
Battery Capacity
28 Ah1.15 kWh
Low Battery Indicator
YesYes
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Maintenance FreeLead Acid
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
73,99965,338
Ex-Showroom Price
73,99961,770
RTO
00
Insurance
03,568
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,5901,404

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