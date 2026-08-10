In 2026 Odysse Electric Hawk or PURE EV ETrance+ choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Odysse Electric Hawk Price starts at Rs. 73,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the PURE EV ETrance+ Price starts at Rs. 93,999 (last recorded price). The range of Hawk up to 70-170 km/charge and the ETrance+ has a range of up to 85 km/charge. Odysse Electric offers the Hawk in 4 colours.
Hawk vs ETrance+ Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Hawk
|Etrance+
|Brand
|Odysse Electric
|PURE EV
|Price
|₹ 73,999
|₹ 93,999
|Range
|70-170 km/charge
|85 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|28 Ah
|1.8 kWh
|Charging Time
|-
|3-4 Hours