In 2024 Odysse Electric Odysse Electric Hawk or Ola Electric S1 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of In 2024 Odysse Electric Odysse Electric Hawk or Ola Electric S1 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Odysse Electric Odysse Electric Hawk Price starts at 73,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Ola Electric S1 Price starts at 85,099 (last recorded price). The range of Odysse Electric Hawk up to 70 km/charge and the S1 has a range of up to 121 km/charge. Odysse Electric offers the Odysse Electric Hawk in 4 colours. ...Read More Read Less