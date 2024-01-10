In 2024 Odysse Electric Odysse Electric Hawk or Okinawa Lite choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their
In 2024 Odysse Electric Odysse Electric Hawk or Okinawa Lite choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features.
Odysse Electric Odysse Electric Hawk Price starts at 73,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Okinawa Lite Price starts at 63,990 (ex-showroom price).
The range of Odysse Electric Hawk up to 70 km/charge and the Lite has a range of up to 60 km/charge.
Odysse Electric offers the Odysse Electric Hawk in 4 colours.
Okinawa offers the Lite in 5 colours.
