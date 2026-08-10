In 2026 Odysse Electric Hawk or Odysse Electric E2Go choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Odysse Electric Hawk Price starts at Rs. 73,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Odysse Electric E2Go Price starts at Rs. 71,100 (ex-showroom price). The range of Hawk up to 70-170 km/charge and the E2Go has a range of up to 60-130 km/charge. Odysse Electric offers the Hawk in 4 colours. Odysse Electric offers the E2Go in 2 colours.
Hawk vs E2Go Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Hawk
|E2go
|Brand
|Odysse Electric
|Odysse Electric
|Price
|₹ 73,999
|₹ 71,100
|Range
|70-170 km/charge
|60-130 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|28 Ah
|1.68 kWh
|Charging Time
|-
|4 Hours