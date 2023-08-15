In 2024 Odysse Electric Evoqis or Yezdi Motorcycles Roadster choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, In 2024 Odysse Electric Evoqis or Yezdi Motorcycles Roadster choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Odysse Electric Evoqis Price starts at 1.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yezdi Motorcycles Roadster Price starts at 1.98 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Roadster engine makes power & torque 29.7 PS @ 7300 rpm & 29 Nm @ 6500 rpm respectively. Odysse Electric offers the Evoqis in 2 colours. Yezdi Motorcycles offers the Roadster in 1 colour. Evoqis has a range of up to 140 km/charge. The Roadster mileage is around 28.53 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less