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Odysse Electric Evoqis vs Yamaha R15S

In 2026 Odysse Electric Evoqis or Yamaha R15S choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Odysse Electric Evoqis Price starts at Rs. 1.18 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha R15S Price starts at Rs. 1.54 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, R15S engine makes power & torque 18.4 PS PS & 14.2 Nm respectively. Odysse Electric offers the Evoqis in 2 colours. Evoqis has a range of up to 90-140 km/charge. The R15S mileage is around 40 kmpl.
Evoqis vs R15S Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Evoqis R15s
BrandOdysse ElectricYamaha
Price₹ 1.18 Lakhs₹ 1.54 Lakhs
Range90-140 km/charge-
Mileage-40 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-155 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time6 Hours-

Filters
Evoqis
Odysse Electric Evoqis
Lite
₹1.18 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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R15S
Yamaha R15S
STD
₹1.54 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Odysse Electric Evoqis Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front Tyre View
Fuel Tank View
Rear Tyre View
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Specification
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Range
90 km506 km
Max Speed
75 kmph144 kmph
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Push Button StartSelf Start Only
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Fuel Type
ElectricPetrol
Features
Battery IP Rating
IP67-
Battery Capacity
2.4 kWh-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
OTA Battery Updates
No-
Tail Light
LED-
Battery Portability
No-
Headlight
LED-
Hub Motor
No-
Riding Modes
Yes-
Seat Type
SplitSingle
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Console
Digital-
Additional Features
Motor Cut-off SwitchAuxiliary light, Fuel consumption indicator, Shift timing light, VVA indicator, Side stand engine cut-off switch, Dual horn, Gear position indicator, Inner Tube - 41.0 mm
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Charging Time(0-80%)
6 Hours-
Charging at Home
Yes-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,30,8031,82,071
Ex-Showroom Price
1,18,0001,53,892
RTO
9,44013,811
Insurance
3,36314,368
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,8113,913

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