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Odysse Electric Evoqis vs Yamaha FZS FI V4

In 2026 Odysse Electric Evoqis or Yamaha FZS FI V4 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Odysse Electric Evoqis Price starts at Rs. 1.18 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha FZS FI V4 Price starts at Rs. 1.2 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, FZS FI V4 engine makes power & torque 12.4 PS PS & 13.3 Nm respectively. Odysse Electric offers the Evoqis in 2 colours. Evoqis has a range of up to 90-140 km/charge. The FZS FI V4 mileage is around 46 kmpl.
Evoqis vs FZS FI V4 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Evoqis Fzs fi v4
BrandOdysse ElectricYamaha
Price₹ 1.18 Lakhs₹ 1.2 Lakhs
Range90-140 km/charge-
Mileage-46 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-149 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time6 Hours-

Filters
Evoqis
Odysse Electric Evoqis
Lite
₹1.18 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
FZS FI V4
Yamaha FZS FI V4
STD
₹1.20 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Odysse Electric Evoqis Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Front Tyre View
Headlight View
Swipe Left
Drag the handle left & right to view full image
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Specification
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Range
90 km643.5 km
Max Speed
75 kmph115 kmph
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Push Button StartSelf Start Only
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Fuel Type
ElectricPetrol
Features
Battery IP Rating
IP67-
Battery Capacity
2.4 kWh-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
OTA Battery Updates
No-
Tail Light
LED-
Battery Portability
No-
Headlight
LED-
Hub Motor
No-
Riding Modes
Yes-
Seat Type
SplitSingle
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Console
Digital-
Additional Features
Motor Cut-off SwitchY-Connect, Side Stand engine cut-off switch
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Charging Time(0-80%)
6 Hours-
Charging at Home
YesNo
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,30,8031,36,261
Ex-Showroom Price
1,18,0001,19,846
RTO
9,4409,587
Insurance
3,3636,828
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,8112,928

FZS FI V4 Comparison with other bikes

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