In 2026 Odysse Electric Evoqis or Yamaha FZ 25 [2020-2023] choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Odysse Electric Evoqis Price starts at Rs. 1.18 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha FZ 25 [2020-2023] Price starts at Rs. 1.35 Lakhs (last recorded price). On the other hand, FZ 25 [2020-2023] engine makes power & torque 20.51 bhp @ 8000 rpm PS & 20.1 Nm @ 6000 rpm respectively. Odysse Electric offers the Evoqis in 2 colours. Yamaha offers the FZ 25 [2020-2023] in 2 colours. Evoqis has a range of up to 90-140 km/charge. The FZ 25 [2020-2023] mileage is around 40 kmpl.
Evoqis vs FZ 25 [2020-2023] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Evoqis
|Fz 25 [2020-2023]
|Brand
|Odysse Electric
|Yamaha
|Price
|₹ 1.18 Lakhs
|₹ 1.35 Lakhs
|Range
|90-140 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|40 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|249 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|6 Hours
|-