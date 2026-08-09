hamburger icon
HomeCompare BikesEvoqis vs VXL 125

Odysse Electric Evoqis vs Vespa VXL 125

In 2026 Odysse Electric Evoqis or Vespa VXL 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Odysse Electric Evoqis Price starts at Rs. 1.18 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Vespa VXL 125 Price starts at Rs. 1.31 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, VXL 125 engine makes power & torque 9.78 PS PS & 10.11 Nm respectively. Odysse Electric offers the Evoqis in 2 colours. Evoqis has a range of up to 90-140 km/charge. The VXL 125 mileage is around 45 kmpl.
Evoqis vs VXL 125 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Evoqis Vxl 125
BrandOdysse ElectricVespa
Price₹ 1.18 Lakhs₹ 1.31 Lakhs
Range90-140 km/charge-
Mileage-45 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-124 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time6 Hours-

Filters
Evoqis
Odysse Electric Evoqis
Lite
₹1.18 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
VXL 125
Vespa VXL 125
STD
₹1.31 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike

Odysse Electric Evoqis Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Front Tyre View
Front Right View
Headlight View
Swipe Left
Drag the handle left & right to view full image
Swipe Right
Specification
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
Range
90 km-
Max Speed
75 kmph90 kmph
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartKick and Self Start
Drive Type
Chain DriveBelt Drive
Fuel Type
ElectricPetrol
Features
Battery IP Rating
IP67-
Battery Capacity
2.4 kWh-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
OTA Battery Updates
No-
Tail Light
LED-
Battery Portability
No-
Headlight
LED-
Hub Motor
No-
Riding Modes
Yes-
Seat Type
SplitSingle
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Console
Digital-
Additional Features
Motor Cut-off SwitchAir Filter ( Paper Type )
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
Instrument Console
DigitalAnalogue and Digital
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Charging Time(0-80%)
6 Hours-
Charging at Home
Yes-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,30,8031,48,760
Ex-Showroom Price
1,18,0001,30,951
RTO
9,44010,476
Insurance
3,3637,333
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,8113,197

VXL 125 Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
Vespa VXL 125undefined | Petrol | Automatic₹1.31 - 1.33 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Honda Activa 6Gundefined | Petrol | Automatic₹74,369 - 87,693**Ex-showroom price
VXL 125 vs Activa 6G

Trending bikes

Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

₹89,748 - 97,335
Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

₹77,557 - 80,331
Matter Aera

Matter Aera

₹1.83 - 1.94 Lakhs
Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

₹89,748 - 97,335
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

₹1.87 - 2.24 Lakhs
View allPopular Bikes

Latest Car & Bike News

The TVS NTorq 150 after 2 months.
TVS NTorq 150 long-term review (2nd month update): Why it has become my default ride
9 Aug 2026
Skoda Peaq electric SUV production starts in the Czech Republic
Skoda Peaq electric SUV production starts in Czech Republic
8 Aug 2026
The new Pulsar 150 will get a revised design language along with a new chassis and suspension setup.
New Bajaj Pulsar 150 reaches dealerships ahead of launch
9 Aug 2026
View all
  News

Latest Videos

Triumph Motorcycles has launched the Scrambler 400X bike in India at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.63 lakh (ex-showroom).
Triumph Scrambler 400X review: More than just cosmetic change
18 Oct 2023
Bookings for the Hero Mavrick 440 roadster will start from next month. It will take on Royal Enfield's Classic 350 as one of its rivals.
Hero Mavrick 440 roadster: First look
23 Jan 2024
View all
 

Latest Bikes in India 2026

Ducati Monster

Ducati Monster

13.99 - 14.45 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
E3 Trion

E3 Trion

99,999 - 1.2 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Avore EX1

Avore EX1

1.25 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Avore EX2

Avore EX2

1.46 - 1.7 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Yamaha FZ Blue Flex

Yamaha FZ Blue Flex

1.24 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Popular Bikes in India 2026

Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

89,748 - 97,335
Check EMI Offers
Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

77,557 - 80,331
Check EMI Offers
Matter Aera

Matter Aera

1.83 - 1.94 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

89,748 - 97,335
Check EMI Offers
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

1.87 - 2.24 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Upcoming Bikes in India 2026

Ola Electric Cruiser

Ola Electric Cruiser

2.7 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Suzuki GSX-8T

Suzuki GSX-8T

10.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Hero Karizma XMR 250

Hero Karizma XMR 250

2 - 2.2 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Yamaha RX 100

Yamaha RX 100

1 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Honda Activa 7G

Honda Activa 7G

79,000 Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers