Odysse Electric Evoqis vs TVS Ronin

In 2024 Odysse Electric Evoqis or TVS Ronin choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, ...Read More

Evoqis
Odysse Electric Evoqis
STD
₹1.50 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Ronin
TVS Ronin
Single Tone - Single Channel
₹1.49 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Starting
Remote Start,Push Button StartSelf Start Only
Motor Power
3000 W-
Max Speed
80 kmph-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,50,0001,65,280
Ex-Showroom Price
1,50,0001,49,000
RTO
012,020
Insurance
04,260
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,2243,552

    Latest News

    TVS X, the Indian two-wheeler manufacturer's latest EV with premium performance scooter, will be sold in European markets along with seven other models from January 2024.
    TVS Motor expands footprint to Europe, ties up with distributor Emil Frey to sell its two-wheelers
    17 Nov 2023
    The TVS Ronin Special Edition gets a new paint scheme along with a host of accessories over the standard model
    TVS Ronin Special Edition arrives for the festive season, priced at 1.73 lakh
    27 Oct 2023
    Shubhman Gill with World Cup Edition of the TVS Ronin.
    Shubhman Gill stars in TVS Ronin's new campaign. Check it out
    14 Oct 2023
    TVS scooter sales registered a growth of 22% with sales increasing from 135,190 units in October of 2022 to 165,135 units last month.
    TVS Motor achieves highest-ever monthly sales with 21% growth in October
    1 Nov 2023
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    Priced at around <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>95,000 (ex-showroom), the Kinetic Green Zulu is seen as a rival to the likes of Ola S1 X+ and Okinawa PraisePro.
    Kinetic Green Zulu: A new electric scooter on the block
    12 Dec 2023
    Ather Energy's 450 Apex electric scooter is a limited edition model which will be available on a made-to-order basis. The electric scooter celebrates a decade of Ather Energy in India and the 450 platform with key upgrades.
    Ather 450 Apex electric scooter video review: Better, faster than 450X
    11 Jan 2024
    Honda Prologue electric SUV, to launch in 2024, will offer range of up to 482 kms in a single charge.
    Watch Honda Prologue electric SUV first look video: Range, features explained
    2 Oct 2023
    Hyundai Ioniq 5 N offers a delicious dose of 641 hp and sports an updated 84 kWh battery pack at its core.
    2025 Hyundai Ioniq 5 N first look: Performance, powered by electric
    16 Nov 2023
    View all
     