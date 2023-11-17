In 2024 Odysse Electric Evoqis or TVS Ronin choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, In 2024 Odysse Electric Evoqis or TVS Ronin choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Odysse Electric Evoqis Price starts at 1.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Ronin Price starts at 1.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Ronin engine makes power & torque 20.4 PS @ 7750 rpm PS & 19.93 Nm @ 3750 rpm respectively. Odysse Electric offers the Evoqis in 2 colours. Evoqis has a range of up to 140 km/charge. The Ronin mileage is around 45.0 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less