In 2024 Odysse Electric Evoqis or TVS Apache RTR 180 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their In 2024 Odysse Electric Evoqis or TVS Apache RTR 180 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Odysse Electric Evoqis Price starts at 1.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Apache RTR 180 Price starts at 1.04 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Apache RTR 180 engine makes power & torque 16.79 PS @ 8500 rpm & 15.5 Nm @ 7000 rpm respectively. Odysse Electric offers the Evoqis in 2 colours. TVS offers the Apache RTR 180 in 4 colours. Evoqis has a range of up to 140 km/charge. The Apache RTR 180 mileage is around 45 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less