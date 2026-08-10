In 2026 Odysse Electric Evoqis or Tunwal T 133 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Odysse Electric Evoqis Price starts at Rs. 1.18 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Tunwal T 133 Price starts at Rs. 1 Lakhs (last recorded price). The range of Evoqis up to 90-140 km/charge and the T 133 has a range of up to 75-120 km/charge. Odysse Electric offers the Evoqis in 2 colours.
Evoqis vs T 133 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Evoqis
|T 133
|Brand
|Odysse Electric
|Tunwal
|Price
|₹ 1.18 Lakhs
|₹ 1 Lakhs
|Range
|90-140 km/charge
|75-120 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|1.56 kWh
|Charging Time
|6 Hours
|4-7 Hrs.