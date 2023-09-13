Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto
HomeCompare BikesEvoqis vs Gixxer SF

Odysse Electric Evoqis vs Suzuki Gixxer SF

In 2024 Odysse Electric Evoqis or Suzuki Gixxer SF choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, ...Read More

Filters
Evoqis
Odysse Electric Evoqis
STD
₹1.50 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Gixxer SF
Suzuki Gixxer SF
BS6
₹1.22 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Starting
Remote Start,Push Button StartSelf Start Only
Motor Power
3000 W-
Max Speed
80 kmph-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,50,0001,51,990
Ex-Showroom Price
1,50,0001,29,300
RTO
013,786
Insurance
08,704
Accessories Charges
0200
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,2243,266

Trending bikes

  • Hero Splendor Plus

    • Hero Splendor Plus

    ₹75,141 - 76,486
  • Yamaha MT-15

    • Yamaha MT-15

    ₹1.67 - 1.73 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    ₹1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
  • Honda Activa 6G

    • Honda Activa 6G

    ₹76,234 - 82,734
  • Yamaha R15 V4

    • Yamaha R15 V4

    ₹1.82 - 1.97 Lakhs
    View allPopular Bikes

    Latest News

    The KTM 250 Duke competes with rivals such as the Suzuki Gixxer 250 and the Husqvarna Svartpilen 250.
    2023 KTM 250 Duke vs Suzuki Gixxer 250: Price and specification comparison
    13 Sept 2023
    The 2023 Suzuki Gixxer 250 and Gixxer SF 250 for Australia stay the same as the India-spec models
    Made in India Suzuki Gixxer 250, Gixxer SF 250 launched in Australia. Check prices, specs, features
    19 Sept 2023
    The Gixxer SF 250 does attract a lot of attention on the road because of the MotoGP-inspired colour scheme.
    2023 Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 review: Still relevant?
    24 Jun 2023
    The SF90 XX Spider is the hardcore, track-focused version of the SF90 Spider but the car is also road-legal,
    Ferrari SF90 XX Stradale and Spider unveiled, are first road-legal XX cars
    30 Jun 2023
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    Priced at around <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>95,000 (ex-showroom), the Kinetic Green Zulu is seen as a rival to the likes of Ola S1 X+ and Okinawa PraisePro.
    Kinetic Green Zulu: A new electric scooter on the block
    12 Dec 2023
    Honda Prologue electric SUV, to launch in 2024, will offer range of up to 482 kms in a single charge.
    Watch Honda Prologue electric SUV first look video: Range, features explained
    2 Oct 2023
    Hyundai Ioniq 5 N offers a delicious dose of 641 hp and sports an updated 84 kWh battery pack at its core.
    2025 Hyundai Ioniq 5 N first look: Performance, powered by electric
    16 Nov 2023
    Mercedes EQE is the German auto giant's third electric vehicle in India. It offers a range of up to 550 kms in a single charge.
    Mercedes EQE electric SUV first drive review
    29 Sept 2023
    The company is betting big on the new 160R since it's a completely new bike.
    Hero Xtreme 160R BS 6: First Ride Review
    29 Jul 2020
    View all
     