In 2024 Odysse Electric Evoqis or Simple Energy One choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Odysse Electric Evoqis Price starts at 1.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Simple Energy One Price starts at 1.45 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). The range of Evoqis up to 140 km/charge and the One has a range of up to 212 kms. Odysse Electric offers the Evoqis in 2 colours.