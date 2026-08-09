In 2026 Odysse Electric Evoqis or Royal Enfield Classic 350[2021-2024] choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Odysse Electric Evoqis Price starts at Rs. 1.18 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Royal Enfield Classic 350[2021-2024] Price starts at Rs. 1.93 Lakhs (last recorded price). On the other hand, Classic 350[2021-2024] engine makes power & torque 20.21 PS @ 6100 rpm & 27 Nm @ 4000 rpm respectively. Odysse Electric offers the Evoqis in 2 colours. Royal Enfield offers the Classic 350[2021-2024] in 15 colours. Evoqis has a range of up to 90-140 km/charge. The Classic 350[2021-2024] mileage is around 41.55 kmpl.
Evoqis vs Classic 350[2021-2024] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Evoqis
|Classic 350[2021-2024]
|Brand
|Odysse Electric
|Royal Enfield
|Price
|₹ 1.18 Lakhs
|₹ 1.93 Lakhs
|Range
|90-140 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|41.55 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|349.34 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|6 Hours
|-