In 2026 Odysse Electric Evoqis or River Indie choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Odysse Electric Evoqis Price starts at Rs. 1.18 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the River Indie Price starts at Rs. 1.46 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). The range of Evoqis up to 90-140 km/charge and the Indie has a range of up to 163 km/charge. Odysse Electric offers the Evoqis in 2 colours.
Evoqis vs Indie Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Evoqis
|Indie
|Brand
|Odysse Electric
|River
|Price
|₹ 1.18 Lakhs
|₹ 1.46 Lakhs
|Range
|90-140 km/charge
|163 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|4 kWh
|Charging Time
|6 Hours
|5 Hours