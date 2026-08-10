In 2026 Odysse Electric Evoqis or PURE EV eTryst 350 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Odysse Electric Evoqis Price starts at Rs. 1.18 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the PURE EV eTryst 350 Price starts at Rs. 1.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). The range of Evoqis up to 90-140 km/charge and the eTryst 350 has a range of up to 111-171 km/charge. Odysse Electric offers the Evoqis in 2 colours.
Evoqis vs eTryst 350 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Evoqis
|Etryst 350
|Brand
|Odysse Electric
|PURE EV
|Price
|₹ 1.18 Lakhs
|₹ 1.5 Lakhs
|Range
|90-140 km/charge
|111-171 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|3.5 kWh
|Charging Time
|6 Hours
|6 Hours (100%)