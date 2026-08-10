In 2026 Odysse Electric Evoqis or PURE EV EcoDryft choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Odysse Electric Evoqis Price starts at Rs. 1.18 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the PURE EV EcoDryft Price starts at Rs. 1.19 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). The range of Evoqis up to 90-140 km/charge and the EcoDryft has a range of up to 106-171 km/charge. Odysse Electric offers the Evoqis in 2 colours.
Evoqis vs EcoDryft Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Evoqis
|Ecodryft
|Brand
|Odysse Electric
|PURE EV
|Price
|₹ 1.18 Lakhs
|₹ 1.19 Lakhs
|Range
|90-140 km/charge
|106-171 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|3 kWh
|Charging Time
|6 Hours
|3 Hours