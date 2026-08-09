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Odysse Electric Evoqis vs Okinawa Dual 100

In 2026 Odysse Electric Evoqis or Okinawa Dual 100 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Odysse Electric Evoqis Price starts at Rs. 1.18 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Okinawa Dual 100 Price starts at Rs. 1.19 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). The range of Evoqis up to 90-140 km/charge and the Dual 100 has a range of up to 129 km/charge. Odysse Electric offers the Evoqis in 2 colours.
Evoqis vs Dual 100 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Evoqis Dual 100
BrandOdysse ElectricOkinawa
Price₹ 1.18 Lakhs₹ 1.19 Lakhs
Range90-140 km/charge129 km/charge
Battery Capacity-3.12 kWh
Charging Time6 Hours5-6 Hours

Filters
Evoqis
Odysse Electric Evoqis
Lite
₹1.18 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Dual 100
Okinawa Dual 100
STD
₹1.19 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Odysse Electric Evoqis Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
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Specification
Front Brake
DiscDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessFront :- 90/90-12, Rear :- 90/90-12
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
Range
90 km129 km
Max Speed
75 kmph60 kmph
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartPush Button Start
Drive Type
Chain DriveHub Motor
Fuel Type
ElectricElectric
Features
Battery IP Rating
IP67-
Battery Capacity
2.4 kWh-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
OTA Battery Updates
No-
Tail Light
LED-
Battery Portability
No-
Headlight
LED-
Hub Motor
No-
Riding Modes
Yes-
Seat Type
SplitSplit
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Console
Digital-
Additional Features
Motor Cut-off SwitchDetachable Battery with Locking mechanism, E-ABS, ARAI/ICAT Approved, Micro- Charger with Auto Cut Function, Brake Lever - Aluminium Alloy
Odometer
Digital-
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Charging Time(0-80%)
6 Hours5-6 Hours
Charging at Home
YesYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,30,8031,23,676
Ex-Showroom Price
1,18,0001,19,085
RTO
9,4400
Insurance
3,3634,591
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,8112,658

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