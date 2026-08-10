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Odysse Electric E2Go vs Zelio Gracy

In 2026 Odysse Electric E2Go or Zelio Gracy choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Odysse Electric E2Go Price starts at Rs. 71,100 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Zelio Gracy Price starts at Rs. 62,434 (ex-showroom price). Odysse Electric offers the E2Go in 2 colours.
E2Go vs Gracy Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS E2go Gracy
BrandOdysse ElectricZelio
Price₹ 71,100₹ 62,434
Range60-130 km/charge-
Battery Capacity1.68 kWh-
Charging Time4 Hours8-10 Hours

Filters
E2Go
Odysse Electric E2Go
Lite
₹71,100*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Gracy
Zelio Gracy
Lead Acid 60V 32 Ah
₹62,434*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Odysse Electric E2Go Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front Left View
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Specification
Additional Storage
Yes-
Front Brake
Disc-
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
Drum-
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Range
60 km-
Max Speed
25 kmph25 kmph
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartPush Button Start
Motor Power
250 W-
Drive Type
Hub MotorHub Motor
Fuel Type
ElectricElectric
Front Suspension
TelescopicTelescopic Hydraulic
Rear Suspension
Spring HydraulicRear Spring Loaded
Features
Riding Modes
Yes-
Tripmeter
Digital-
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Console
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
Reverse gear-
Clock
DigitalYes
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Underseat storage
YesYes
Display
Yes-
Charging Time(0-80%)
4 Hours8-10 Hours
Battery Capacity
1.68 kWh-
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
LED-
Headlight
LED-
Battery Type
Li-ion-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
74,71965,894
Ex-Showroom Price
71,10062,434
RTO
00
Insurance
3,6193,460
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,6061,416

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