In 2026 Odysse Electric E2Go or Zelio Eeva choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Odysse Electric E2Go Price starts at Rs. 71,100 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Zelio Eeva Price starts at Rs. 50,000 (ex-showroom price). The range of E2Go up to 60-130 km/charge and the Eeva has a range of up to 80-120 km/charge. Odysse Electric offers the E2Go in 2 colours.
E2Go vs Eeva Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|E2go
|Eeva
|Brand
|Odysse Electric
|Zelio
|Price
|₹ 71,100
|₹ 50,000
|Range
|60-130 km/charge
|80-120 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|1.68 kWh
|1.92 kWh
|Charging Time
|4 Hours
|-