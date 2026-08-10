In 2026 Odysse Electric E2Go or YUKIE Shiga choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Odysse Electric E2Go Price starts at Rs. 71,100 (ex-showroom price) whereas the YUKIE Shiga Price starts at Rs. 51,115 (ex-showroom price). The range of E2Go up to 60-130 km/charge and the Shiga has a range of up to 55-60 km/charge. Odysse Electric offers the E2Go in 2 colours. YUKIE offers the Shiga in 1 colour.
E2Go vs Shiga Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|E2go
|Shiga
|Brand
|Odysse Electric
|YUKIE
|Price
|₹ 71,100
|₹ 51,115
|Range
|60-130 km/charge
|55-60 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|1.68 kWh
|60 V
|Charging Time
|4 Hours
|-