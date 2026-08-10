In 2026 Odysse Electric E2Go or YObykes Yo Edge DX choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Odysse Electric E2Go Price starts at Rs. 71,100 (ex-showroom price) whereas the YObykes Yo Edge DX Price starts at Rs. 62,000 (ex-showroom price). The range of E2Go up to 60-130 km/charge and the Yo Edge DX has a range of up to 70-80 km/charge. Odysse Electric offers the E2Go in 2 colours. YObykes offers the Yo Edge DX in 1 colour.
E2Go vs Yo Edge DX Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|E2go
|Yo edge dx
|Brand
|Odysse Electric
|YObykes
|Price
|₹ 71,100
|₹ 62,000
|Range
|60-130 km/charge
|70-80 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|1.68 kWh
|1.8 kWh
|Charging Time
|4 Hours
|10 Hours