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Odysse Electric E2Go vs Viertric Eagle

In 2026 Odysse Electric E2Go or Viertric Eagle choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Odysse Electric E2Go Price starts at Rs. 71,100 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Viertric Eagle Price starts at Rs. 70,095 (last recorded price). The range of E2Go up to 60-130 km/charge and the Eagle has a range of up to 60-70 km/charge. Odysse Electric offers the E2Go in 2 colours.
E2Go vs Eagle Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS E2go Eagle
BrandOdysse ElectricViertric
Price₹ 71,100₹ 70,095
Range60-130 km/charge60-70 km/charge
Battery Capacity1.68 kWh26 Ah
Charging Time4 Hours4-5 Hrs.

Filters
E2Go
Odysse Electric E2Go
Lite
₹71,100*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Eagle
Viertric Eagle
STD
₹70,095*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Odysse Electric E2Go Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Mudguard View
Headlight View
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Specification
Additional Storage
Yes-
Front Brake
DiscDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Range
60 km60-70 km
Max Speed
25 kmph57 kmph
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartPush Button Start
Motor Power
250 W250 W
Drive Type
Hub Motor-
Fuel Type
ElectricElectric
Front Suspension
Telescopic-
Rear Suspension
Spring Hydraulic-
Features
Riding Modes
Yes-
Tripmeter
Digital-
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Console
Digital-
Additional Features
Reverse gear-
Clock
Digital-
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Underseat storage
Yes-
Display
YesYes
Charging Time(0-80%)
4 Hours4-5 Hrs.
Battery Capacity
1.68 kWh26 Ah
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Li-ionLi-ion
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
74,71973,698
Ex-Showroom Price
71,10070,095
RTO
00
Insurance
3,6193,603
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,6061,584

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