In 2026 Odysse Electric E2Go or TVS Star City Plus choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Odysse Electric E2Go Price starts at Rs. 71,100 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Star City Plus Price starts at Rs. 72,200 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Star City Plus engine makes power & torque 8.19 PS @ 7350 rpm PS & 8.7 Nm @ 4500 rpm respectively. Odysse Electric offers the E2Go in 2 colours. TVS offers the Star City Plus in 10 colours. E2Go has a range of up to 60-130 km/charge. The Star City Plus mileage is around 83.09 kmpl.
E2Go vs Star City Plus Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|E2go
|Star city plus
|Brand
|Odysse Electric
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 71,100
|₹ 72,200
|Range
|60-130 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|83.09 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|1.68 kWh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|109 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|4 Hours
|-