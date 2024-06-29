HT Auto

Odysse Electric E2Go vs Trinity Motors Mitra

In 2024 Odysse Electric E2Go or Trinity Motors Mitra choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Odysse Electric E2Go Price starts at Rs. 52,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Trinity Motors Mitra Price starts at Rs. 73,999 (ex-showroom price). The range of E2Go up to 60 km/charge and the Mitra has a range of up to 75 km/charge. Odysse Electric offers the E2Go in 2 colours.
E2Go vs Mitra Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS E2go Mitra
BrandOdysse ElectricTrinity Motors
Price₹ 52,999₹ 73,999
Range60 km/charge75 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time-3-5 Hrs.

E2Go
Odysse Electric E2Go
STD
₹52,999*
*Ex-showroom price
Mitra
Trinity Motors Mitra
Silver
₹73,999*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartPush Button Start
Motor Type
BLDC-
Motor Power
250 W250 W
Drive Type
Hub Motor-
Range
60 km/charge-
Max Speed
60 kmph-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Body Type
Electric Bikes-
Rear Suspension
Spring Hydraulic-
Front Suspension
Telescopic-
Features
Charging at Charging Station
NoYes
Charging at Home
NoYes
Riding Modes
Yes-
Tripmeter
Digital-
Charging Point
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Console
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
Reverse gear-
Clock
Digital-
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
Display
YesYes
Battery Capacity
28 Ah48 V/30 Ah
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Lithium-IonLi-ion
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
52,99982,026
Ex-Showroom Price
52,99973,999
RTO
05,919
Insurance
02,108
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,1391,763

