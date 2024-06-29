In 2024 Odysse Electric E2Go or Trinity Motors Mitra choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Odysse Electric E2Go Price starts at Rs. 52,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Trinity Motors Mitra Price starts at Rs. 73,999 (ex-showroom price). The range of E2Go up to 60 km/charge and the Mitra has a range of up to 75 km/charge. Odysse Electric offers the E2Go in 2 colours.
E2Go vs Mitra Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|E2go
|Mitra
|Brand
|Odysse Electric
|Trinity Motors
|Price
|₹ 52,999
|₹ 73,999
|Range
|60 km/charge
|75 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Charging Time
|-
|3-5 Hrs.