In 2024 Odysse Electric E2Go or SVITCH BIKE SVITCH MXE choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Odysse Electric E2Go Price starts at 52,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the SVITCH BIKE SVITCH MXE Price starts at 47,000 (ex-showroom price). The range of E2Go up to 60 km/charge and the SVITCH MXE has a range of up to 35-38 km/charge. Odysse Electric offers the E2Go in 2 colours. SVITCH BIKE offers the SVITCH MXE in 2 colours.