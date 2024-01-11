Saved Articles

Odysse Electric E2Go vs SUPER ECO Super Eco SE 2

In 2024 Odysse Electric E2Go or SUPER ECO Super Eco SE 2 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis ...Read More

E2Go
Odysse Electric E2Go
STD
₹52,999*
*Ex-showroom price
Super Eco SE 2
SUPER ECO Super Eco SE 2
SE 2 STD
₹62,652*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartSelf Start Only
Motor Type
BLDC-
Motor Power
250 W250 - 1000 W
Drive Type
Hub MotorHub Motor
Range
60 km/charge70 -80 km/charge
Max Speed
60 kmph55 kmph
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
52,99962,652
Ex-Showroom Price
52,99962,652
RTO
00
Insurance
00
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,1391,346

