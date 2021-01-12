Saved Articles

HT Auto
Compare Bikes

Odysse Electric E2Go vs Okinawa Lite

In 2024 Odysse Electric E2Go or Okinawa Lite choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving ...Read More

E2Go
Odysse Electric E2Go
STD
₹52,999*
*Ex-showroom price
Lite
Okinawa Lite
STD
₹63,990*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartPush Button Start
Motor Type
BLDCBLDC
Motor Power
250 W250 W
Drive Type
Hub MotorHub motor
Range
60 km/charge60 km/charge
Max Speed
60 kmph25 kmph
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
52,99963,990
Ex-Showroom Price
52,99963,990
RTO
00
Insurance
00
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,1391,375

    Latest News

    Odysse E2Go gets telescopic front forks, and dual spring hydraulic rear shock absorbers.
    Odysse Electric launches E2Go and E2Go Lite low-speed scooters
    12 Jan 2021
    Suzuki's new Jimny Lite will be built in Japan and exported to Australia.
    2022 Suzuki Jimny Lite announced with fewer features and lower price tag
    22 Jun 2021
    Odysse E2GO Graphene
    Odysse E2GO electric scooter gets new variant with over 100-km range
    16 Oct 2023
    Svitch Bike's LITE XE electric bicycle comes with an adjustable handlebar, seat bar, and suspension.
    This foldable luxury e-bike with five modes can help you beat pollution
    3 Nov 2022
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    Priced at around <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>95,000 (ex-showroom), the Kinetic Green Zulu is seen as a rival to the likes of Ola S1 X+ and Okinawa PraisePro.
    Kinetic Green Zulu: A new electric scooter on the block
    12 Dec 2023
    Ather Energy's 450 Apex electric scooter is a limited edition model which will be available on a made-to-order basis. The electric scooter celebrates a decade of Ather Energy in India and the 450 platform with key upgrades.
    Ather 450 Apex electric scooter video review: Better, faster than 450X
    11 Jan 2024
    Honda Prologue electric SUV, to launch in 2024, will offer range of up to 482 kms in a single charge.
    Watch Honda Prologue electric SUV first look video: Range, features explained
    2 Oct 2023
    Hyundai Ioniq 5 N offers a delicious dose of 641 hp and sports an updated 84 kWh battery pack at its core.
    2025 Hyundai Ioniq 5 N first look: Performance, powered by electric
    16 Nov 2023
    View all
     