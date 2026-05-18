In 2026 Oben Rorr or Yezdi Motorcycles Scrambler [2022-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Oben Rorr Price starts at Rs. 1.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yezdi Motorcycles Scrambler [2022-2025] Price starts at Rs. 1.95 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Rorr engine makes power and torque 1000 W & 330 Nm. On the other hand, Scrambler [2022-2025] engine makes power & torque 29.77 PS PS & 28.21 Nm respectively. Oben offers the Rorr in 2 colours. Yezdi Motorcycles offers the Scrambler [2022-2025] in 1 colour. Rorr has a range of up to 187 km/charge. The Scrambler [2022-2025] mileage is around 32.04 kmpl.
Rorr vs Scrambler [2022-2025] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Rorr
|Scrambler [2022-2025]
|Brand
|Oben
|Yezdi Motorcycles
|Price
|₹ 1.5 Lakhs
|₹ 1.95 Lakhs
|Range
|187 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|32.04 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|4.4 kWh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|334 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|6 Hours
|-