In 2026 Oben Rorr or Yezdi Motorcycles Roadster choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Oben Rorr Price starts at Rs. 1.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yezdi Motorcycles Roadster Price starts at Rs. 1.94 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Rorr engine makes power and torque 1000 W & 330 Nm. On the other hand, Roadster engine makes power & torque 29.1 PS PS & 29.62 Nm respectively. Oben offers the Rorr in 2 colours. Rorr has a range of up to 187 km/charge. The Roadster mileage is around 29.06 kmpl.
Rorr vs Roadster Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Rorr
|Roadster
|Brand
|Oben
|Yezdi Motorcycles
|Price
|₹ 1.5 Lakhs
|₹ 1.94 Lakhs
|Range
|187 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|29.06 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|4.4 kWh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|334 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|6 Hours
|-