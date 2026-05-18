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HomeCompare BikesRorr vs MT-15 V2 [2023-2025]

Oben Rorr vs Yamaha MT-15 V2 [2023-2025]

In 2026 Oben Rorr or Yamaha MT-15 V2 [2023-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Oben Rorr Price starts at Rs. 1.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha MT-15 V2 [2023-2025] Price starts at Rs. 1.7 Lakhs (last recorded price). Rorr engine makes power and torque 1000 W & 330 Nm. On the other hand, MT-15 V2 [2023-2025] engine makes power & torque 18.4 PS PS & 14.1 Nm respectively. Oben offers the Rorr in 2 colours. Yamaha offers the MT-15 V2 [2023-2025] in 7 colours. Rorr has a range of up to 187 km/charge. The MT-15 V2 [2023-2025] mileage is around 56.87 kmpl.
Rorr vs MT-15 V2 [2023-2025] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Rorr Mt-15 v2 [2023-2025]
BrandObenYamaha
Price₹ 1.5 Lakhs₹ 1.7 Lakhs
Range187 km/charge-
Mileage-56.87 kmpl
Battery Capacity4.4 kWh-
Engine Capacity-155 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time6 Hours-

Filters
Rorr
Oben Rorr
STD
₹1.50 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
MT-15 V2 [2023-2025]
Yamaha MT-15 V2 [2023-2025]
STD
₹1.70 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Oben Rorr Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front Left View
Front View
Front Tyre View
Seat
Speedometer
Headlight
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Specification
Ground Clearance
230 mm170 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
0-40 Kmph (sec)
3s-
Range
187 km480 km
Max Speed
100 kmph122 kmph
Max Torque
330 Nm14.1 Nm @ 7500 rpm
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Push Button StartSelf Start Only
Motor Power
1000 W-
Water Proof Rating
IP67-
Drive Type
Belt DriveChain Drive
Fuel Type
Electric-
Features
Mobile Application
YesYes
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SplitSplit
Fast Charging Time
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
GPS, MHX (Maximum Heat Exchanging), Driver Alert System, IoT-led GamificationY-Connect, VVA, Gear Position Indicator, Fuel consumption indicator, Shift timing light, VVA indicator, Sidestand engine cut-off switch, Position Light - LED, Phone Battery Level Status, Maintenance Recommendations, Last Parking Location, Malfunction Notification, Revs Dashboard, Ranking, Aluminium Swingarm
Clock
DigitalDigital
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
Bluetooth Connectivity
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
YesYes
Charging Time(0-80%)
6 Hours-
Charging at Home
Yes-
Battery Warranty
3 Years-
Battery Capacity
4.4 kWh4.0 Ah
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Lithium-Ion-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,58,9361,97,923
Ex-Showroom Price
1,49,9991,69,550
RTO
015,024
Insurance
8,93713,349
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,4164,254
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Lightweight makes it easy to rideUSD forksTractable engine

Cons

No dual-channel ABSPolarizing design

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Latest Car & Bike News

The Oben Rorr Evo has crossed 25,000 bookings within 15 days of launch
Oben Rorr Evo crosses 25,000 bookings within 15 days of launch
18 May 2026
Powering the Rorr Evo is a 3.4 kWh LFP battery paired with a 9 kW motor delivering up to 180 km of claimed range.
Planning to buy Ober Rorr Evo? 5 facts you must know before spending money on it
1 May 2026
India Yamaha Motor has introduced updates to its MT-15 V2, Fascino, and Ray ZR portfolios, aligning with its 'The Call of The Blue' brand campaign.
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Oben Electric handed over the first Rorr Evo motorcycles to customers in Bengaluru during its “First to Rorr” delivery event.
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6 Jul 2026
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Latest Videos

Priced at under 1 lakh in Maharashtra, the Oben Rorr claims a range of 200 kms on single charge.
Oben Rorr electric motorcycle: Road test review
1 Jul 2022
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21 Sept 2021
Oben Rorr will be available in seven different states in the first phase after launch.
Oben Rorr electric motorcycle: First look
23 Mar 2022
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24 Feb 2023
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