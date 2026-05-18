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Oben Rorr vs Yamaha FZS-FI V3

In 2026 Oben Rorr or Yamaha FZS-FI V3 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Oben Rorr Price starts at Rs. 1.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha FZS-FI V3 Price starts at Rs. 1.13 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Rorr engine makes power and torque 1000 W & 330 Nm. On the other hand, FZS-FI V3 engine makes power & torque 12.4 PS PS & 13.3 Nm respectively. Oben offers the Rorr in 2 colours. Yamaha offers the FZS-FI V3 in 3 colours. Rorr has a range of up to 187 km/charge. The FZS-FI V3 mileage is around 49.31 kmpl.
Rorr vs FZS-FI V3 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Rorr Fzs-fi v3
BrandObenYamaha
Price₹ 1.5 Lakhs₹ 1.13 Lakhs
Range187 km/charge-
Mileage-49.31 kmpl
Battery Capacity4.4 kWh-
Engine Capacity-149 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time6 Hours-

Filters
Rorr
Oben Rorr
STD
₹1.50 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
FZS-FI V3
Yamaha FZS-FI V3
Matte Red
₹1.13 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Oben Rorr Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Seat
Speedometer
Headlight
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Drag the handle left & right to view full image
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Specification
Ground Clearance
230 mm165 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
0-40 Kmph (sec)
3s-
Range
187 km-
Max Speed
100 kmph115 kmph
Max Torque
330 Nm13.3 Nm @ 5500 rpm
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Push Button StartSelf Start Only
Motor Power
1000 W-
Water Proof Rating
IP67-
Drive Type
Belt DriveChain Drive
Fuel Type
ElectricPetrol
Features
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SplitSingle
Fast Charging Time
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
GPS, MHX (Maximum Heat Exchanging), Driver Alert System, IoT-led GamificationMuffler Cover, Tank Pad (Optional), Skid Plate (Optional), Rear Footrest (Optional), USB Charger (Optional), Seat Cover (Optional), Engine Guard (Optional),
Clock
DigitalDigital
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
Bluetooth Connectivity
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
YesYes
Charging Time(0-80%)
6 Hours-
Charging at Home
YesNo
Battery Warranty
3 Years-
Battery Capacity
4.4 kWh-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDBulb
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Lithium-Ion-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,58,9361,28,399
Ex-Showroom Price
1,49,9991,12,693
RTO
09,015
Insurance
8,9376,691
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,4162,759
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Low seat heightComfortable ergonomicsEasy to manoeuvre

Cons

Clunky gearboxExpensive than rivals

FZS-FI V3 Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
Yamaha FZS-FI V3undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.13 - 1.14 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Yamaha FZS FI V4undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.2 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
FZS-FI V3 vs FZS FI V4
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Yamaha FZS-FI V3undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.13 - 1.14 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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TVS Raiderundefined | Petrol | Manual₹82,860 - 98,550**Ex-showroom price
FZS-FI V3 vs Raider
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Yamaha FZS-FI V3undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.13 - 1.14 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Yamaha FZ-Xundefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.2 - 1.3 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
FZS-FI V3 vs FZ-X
Hindustan Times
Yamaha FZS-FI V3undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.13 - 1.14 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Bajaj Pulsar 150undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.05 - 1.12 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
FZS-FI V3 vs Pulsar 150
Hindustan Times
Yamaha FZS-FI V3undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.13 - 1.14 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Bajaj Pulsar N160undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.13 - 1.26 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
FZS-FI V3 vs Pulsar N160

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Latest Car & Bike News

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Oben Rorr Evo crosses 25,000 bookings within 15 days of launch
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Powering the Rorr Evo is a 3.4 kWh LFP battery paired with a 9 kW motor delivering up to 180 km of claimed range.
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6 Jul 2026
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Latest Videos

Priced at under 1 lakh in Maharashtra, the Oben Rorr claims a range of 200 kms on single charge.
Oben Rorr electric motorcycle: Road test review
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Yamaha has launched the 2023 FZ-X motorcycle in India at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.36 lakh (ex-showroom).
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