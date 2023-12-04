Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto
HomeCompare BikesRorr vs FZS-FI V3

Oben Rorr vs Yamaha FZS-FI V3

In 2023 Oben Rorr or Yamaha FZS-FI V3 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, ...Read More

Filters
Rorr
Oben Rorr
STD
₹1.50 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
FZS-FI V3
Yamaha FZS-FI V3
STD Bluetooth
₹1.21 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Torque
330 Nm13.3 Nm @ 5500 rpm
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Push Button StartSelf Start Only
Motor Power
1000 W-
Drive Type
Belt DriveChain Drive
Water Proof Rating
IP67-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Home
YesNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,49,9991,38,241
Ex-Showroom Price
1,49,9991,21,400
RTO
09,712
Insurance
07,129
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,2242,971

Trending bikes

  • Hero Splendor Plus

    • Hero Splendor Plus

    ₹75,141 - 76,486
  • Yamaha MT-15

    • Yamaha MT-15

    ₹1.67 - 1.73 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    ₹1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
  • Honda Activa 6G

    • Honda Activa 6G

    ₹76,234 - 82,734
  • Yamaha R15 V4

    • Yamaha R15 V4

    ₹1.82 - 1.97 Lakhs
    View allPopular Bikes

    Latest News

    Mahindra and Mahindra is expected to drive in at least four new SUVs by next year, which includes one of the most anticipated five-door Thar and its second electric SUV after the XUV400.
    Thar five-door SUV to XUV.e8 EV: Upcoming new Mahindra cars to launch in India soon
    4 Dec 2023
    The Honda WR-V Field Explorer Concept will bring a more rugged look to the compact SUV, and is based on the Elevate sold in India
    Off-road spec Honda Elevate to be showcased at Tokyo Auto Salon 2024
    26 Dec 2023
    The ergonomics of the Yamaha FZ-S FI Version 4.0 are quite comfortable. The handlebar is wide and falls easily into the rider's hand, the foot pegs are neutral set.
    Yamaha FZ-S FI Version 4.0 Deluxe review: Is it still relevant?
    14 Dec 2023
    Commercial vehicles driving in the right-most lanes of the Delhi-Gurugram Expressway will have to shell out hefty fines
    Get ready to pay hefty fines for breaking lanes on Delhi-Gurugram Expressway
    10 Dec 2023
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    Priced at under 1 lakh in Maharashtra, the Oben Rorr claims a range of 200 kms on single charge.
    Oben Rorr electric motorcycle: Road test review
    1 Jul 2022
    Oben Rorr will be available in seven different states in the first phase after launch.
    Oben Rorr electric motorcycle: First look
    23 Mar 2022
    Ten Simple Things You Can Do To Improve Your Car's Fuel Efficiency
    Ten Simple Things You Can Do To Improve Your Car's Fuel Efficiency | All Things Auto
    28 Jun 2023
    Engine Maintenance Tips for Car Owners | All Things Auto
    Engine Maintenance Tips for Car Owners | All Things Auto
    27 Apr 2023
    View all
     