In 2026 Oben Rorr or Yamaha FZS-FI V3 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Oben Rorr Price starts at Rs. 1.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha FZS-FI V3 Price starts at Rs. 1.13 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Rorr engine makes power and torque 1000 W & 330 Nm. On the other hand, FZS-FI V3 engine makes power & torque 12.4 PS PS & 13.3 Nm respectively. Oben offers the Rorr in 2 colours. Yamaha offers the FZS-FI V3 in 3 colours. Rorr has a range of up to 187 km/charge. The FZS-FI V3 mileage is around 49.31 kmpl.
Rorr vs FZS-FI V3 Comparison