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Oben Rorr vs Yamaha FZS 25

In 2026 Oben Rorr or Yamaha FZS 25 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Oben Rorr Price starts at Rs. 1.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha FZS 25 Price starts at Rs. 1.39 Lakhs (last recorded price). Rorr engine makes power and torque 1000 W & 330 Nm. On the other hand, FZS 25 engine makes power & torque 20.51 bhp @ 8000 rpm PS & 20.1 Nm @ 6000 rpm respectively. Oben offers the Rorr in 2 colours. Yamaha offers the FZS 25 in 3 colours. Rorr has a range of up to 187 km/charge. The FZS 25 mileage is around 40 kmpl.
Rorr vs FZS 25 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Rorr Fzs 25
BrandObenYamaha
Price₹ 1.5 Lakhs₹ 1.39 Lakhs
Range187 km/charge-
Mileage-40 kmpl
Battery Capacity4.4 kWh-
Engine Capacity-249 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time6 Hours-

Filters
Rorr
Oben Rorr
STD
₹1.50 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
FZS 25
Yamaha FZS 25
STD
₹1.39 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Oben Rorr Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front Tyre View
Seat
Headlight
Rear Tyre View
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Specification
Ground Clearance
230 mm160 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
0-40 Kmph (sec)
3s
Range
187 km
Max Speed
100 kmph
Max Torque
330 Nm20.1 Nm @ 6000 rpm
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Push Button StartSelf Start Only
Motor Power
1000 W-
Water Proof Rating
IP67-
Drive Type
Belt DriveChain Drive
Fuel Type
Electric-
Features
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tripmeter
Digital-
Seat Type
Split-
Fast Charging Time
Yes-
Speedometer
Digital-
Additional Features
GPS, MHX (Maximum Heat Exchanging), Driver Alert System, IoT-led Gamification-
Clock
DigitalDigital
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
Display
YesYes
Charging Time(0-80%)
6 Hours-
Charging at Home
YesNo
Battery Warranty
3 Years-
Battery Capacity
4.4 kWh12 V, 6 Ah
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Lithium-Ion-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,58,9361,64,981
Ex-Showroom Price
1,49,9991,39,300
RTO
011,674
Insurance
8,93710,087
Accessories Charges
03,920
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,4163,546

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Latest Car & Bike News

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Latest Videos

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