Oben Rorr vs Yamaha Aerox 155

In 2023 Oben Rorr or Yamaha Aerox 155 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, ...Read More

Rorr
Oben Rorr
STD
₹1.50 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Aerox 155
Yamaha Aerox 155
STD
₹1.47 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Torque
330 Nm13.9 Nm @ 6500 rpm
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartSelf Start Only
Motor Power
1000 W-
Drive Type
Belt DriveBelt Drive
Water Proof Rating
IP67-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Home
Yes-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,49,9991,68,424
Ex-Showroom Price
1,49,9991,42,800
RTO
011,794
Insurance
013,053
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,2243,603

    Latest News

    Few design cues of the Oben Rorr do resemble a new-retro cafe racer.
    Oben Rorr review. Can it replace your 150 cc commuter motorcycle?
    7 Nov 2023
    The MotoGP Edition of the Aerox 155 only gets cosmetic changes.
    Yamaha Aerox 155 MotoGP Edition launched at 1.48 lakh
    6 Oct 2023
    Yamaha has made only cosmetic changes to the two-wheelers.
    Yamaha introduces 2023 Monster Energy Moto GP Edition line-up
    13 Sept 2023
    Indian electric motorcycle market has some exciting bikes that can be your perfect ride.
    World EV Day: Thinking electric bike? These are the options you have in India
    8 Sept 2023
    Latest Videos

    Priced at under 1 lakh in Maharashtra, the Oben Rorr claims a range of 200 kms on single charge.
    Oben Rorr electric motorcycle: Road test review
    1 Jul 2022
    Oben Rorr will be available in seven different states in the first phase after launch.
    Oben Rorr electric motorcycle: First look
    23 Mar 2022
    Hold on to your seats: Top five upcoming bikes in India
    Hold on to your seats: Top five upcoming bikes in India
    16 Nov 2019
    2022 Yamaha Aerox 155 scooter road test review.
    2022 Yamaha Aerox 155 scooter: road test review
    6 Dec 2021
