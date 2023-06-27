HT Auto
Rorr
Oben Rorr
STD
₹1.50 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
VXL 150
Vespa VXL 150
FL ABS BS6
₹1.44 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Torque
330 Nm10.6 Nm @ 5500 rpm
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartKick and Self Start
Motor Power
1000 W-
Drive Type
Belt DriveBelt Drive
Water Proof Rating
IP67-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Home
YesNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,49,9991,63,586
Ex-Showroom Price
1,49,9991,44,413
RTO
011,553
Insurance
07,620
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,2243,516
