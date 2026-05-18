In 2026 Oben Rorr or Vespa VXL 150 [2020-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Oben Rorr Price starts at Rs. 1.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Vespa VXL 150 [2020-2025] Price starts at Rs. 1.44 Lakhs (last recorded price). Rorr engine makes power and torque 1000 W & 330 Nm. On the other hand, VXL 150 [2020-2025] engine makes power & torque 10.79 PS PS & 11.26 Nm respectively. Oben offers the Rorr in 2 colours. Rorr has a range of up to 187 km/charge. The VXL 150 [2020-2025] mileage is around 45.0 kmpl.
Rorr vs VXL 150 [2020-2025] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Rorr
|Vxl 150 [2020-2025]
|Brand
|Oben
|Vespa
|Price
|₹ 1.5 Lakhs
|₹ 1.44 Lakhs
|Range
|187 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|45.0 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|4.4 kWh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|149 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|6 Hours
|-