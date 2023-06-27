Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
|Max Torque
|330 Nm
|9.6 Nm @ 5500 rpm
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Starting
|Push Button Start
|Kick and Self Start
|Motor Power
|1000 W
|-
|Drive Type
|Belt Drive
|Belt Drive
|Water Proof Rating
|IP67
|-
|Charging at Home
|Yes
|No
|On-Road Price
|₹1,49,999
|₹1,29,259
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹1,49,999
|₹1,13,342
|RTO
|₹0
|₹9,067
|Insurance
|₹0
|₹6,850
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹3,224
|₹2,778