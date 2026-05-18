In 2026 Oben Rorr or Vespa SXL 150 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Oben Rorr Price starts at Rs. 1.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Vespa SXL 150 Price starts at Rs. 1.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Rorr engine makes power and torque 1000 W & 330 Nm. On the other hand, SXL 150 engine makes power & torque 10.79 PS PS & 11.26 Nm respectively. Oben offers the Rorr in 2 colours. Rorr has a range of up to 187 km/charge. The SXL 150 mileage is around 45 kmpl.
Rorr vs SXL 150 Comparison