Oben Rorr vs TVS Apache RTR 160

In 2023 Oben Rorr or TVS Apache RTR 160 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price

Rorr
Oben Rorr
STD
₹1.50 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Apache RTR 160
TVS Apache RTR 160
Drum
₹1.19 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Torque
330 Nm13.85 Nm @ 7000 rpm
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Push Button StartSelf Start Only
Motor Power
1000 W-
Drive Type
Belt DriveX-ring chain
Water Proof Rating
IP67-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Home
Yes-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,49,9991,39,671
Ex-Showroom Price
1,49,9991,19,420
RTO
09,553
Insurance
010,698
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,2243,002

    Latest News

    Few design cues of the Oben Rorr do resemble a new-retro cafe racer.
    Oben Rorr review. Can it replace your 150 cc commuter motorcycle?
    7 Nov 2023
    The Hero Xoom 160 is an adventure scooter concept and draw power from a 156 cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine
    EICMA 2023: Hero Xoom 160 Adventure Scooter breaks cover with off-road capability
    7 Nov 2023
    The 2024 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V now gets 2 new colours, dual-channel ABS, Voice Assist and more
    2024 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V launched at MotoSoul 2023, priced from 1.35 lakh
    9 Dec 2023
    TVS X, the Indian two-wheeler manufacturer's latest EV with premium performance scooter, will be sold in European markets along with seven other models from January 2024.
    TVS Motor expands footprint to Europe, ties up with distributor Emil Frey to sell its two-wheelers
    17 Nov 2023
    Latest Videos

    Priced at under 1 lakh in Maharashtra, the Oben Rorr claims a range of 200 kms on single charge.
    Oben Rorr electric motorcycle: Road test review
    1 Jul 2022
    Oben Rorr will be available in seven different states in the first phase after launch.
    Oben Rorr electric motorcycle: First look
    23 Mar 2022
    2021 TVS Apache RR 310 has been launched in India at a starting price of&nbsp; <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.60 lakh.&nbsp;
    2021 TVS Apache RR 310: Race track review
    3 Sept 2021
    TVS Apache RTR 160 2V motorcycle has been launched in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.18 lakh (ex-showroom).
    TVS Apache RTR 160 2V: First Ride Review
    17 Feb 2023
    View all
     