Oben Rorr vs Suzuki Intruder

compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features

Rorr
Oben Rorr
STD
₹1.50 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Intruder
Suzuki Intruder
BS6
₹1.21 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Torque
330 Nm13.8 Nm @ 6000 rpm
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Push Button StartSelf Start Only
Motor Power
1000 W-
Drive Type
Belt DriveChain Drive
Water Proof Rating
IP67-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Home
Yes-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,49,9991,48,990
Ex-Showroom Price
1,49,9991,26,500
RTO
013,626
Insurance
08,664
Accessories Charges
0200
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,2243,202

    Oben Rorr review. Can it replace your 150 cc commuter motorcycle?
7 Nov 2023
    Oben Rorr review. Can it replace your 150 cc commuter motorcycle?
7 Nov 2023
    7 Nov 2023
    Tork Kratos R rival Oben Rorr electric motorcycle deliveries to begin in first week of July
30 Jun 2023
    Tork Kratos R rival Oben Rorr electric motorcycle deliveries to begin in first week of July
30 Jun 2023
    30 Jun 2023
    World EV Day: Thinking electric bike? These are the options you have in India
8 Sept 2023
    World EV Day: Thinking electric bike? These are the options you have in India
8 Sept 2023
    8 Sept 2023
    Oben Electric commences deliveries of Oben Rorr electric motorbike
10 Jul 2023
    Oben Electric commences deliveries of Oben Rorr electric motorbike
10 Jul 2023
    10 Jul 2023
    Priced at under 1 lakh in Maharashtra, the Oben Rorr claims a range of 200 kms on single charge.
    Oben Rorr electric motorcycle: Road test review
1 Jul 2022
    1 Jul 2022
    Here’s How You Can Check for Pending Challans | All Things Auto
    Here’s How You Can Check for Pending Challans | All Things Auto
    22 May 2023
    Oben Rorr will be available in seven different states in the first phase after launch.
    Oben Rorr electric motorcycle: First look
23 Mar 2022
    23 Mar 2022
    Watch Maruti Suzuki Invicto MPV review: Worthy challenger to Toyota Innova HyCross?
11 Jul 2023
Maruti Suzuki has launched the Invicto premium MPV, its biggest and most expensive car in the lineup. Based on Toyota Innova HyCross, the Invicto comes at a starting price of ₹24.79 lakh (ex-showroom).
    Watch Maruti Suzuki Invicto MPV review: Worthy challenger to Toyota Innova HyCross?
11 Jul 2023
    11 Jul 2023
    Maruti Suzuki Invicto launched in India: First Look
5 Jul 2023
Maruti Suzuki Invicto has been launched at an introductory price of ₹24.79 lakh (ex-showroom).
    Maruti Suzuki Invicto launched in India: First Look
5 Jul 2023
    5 Jul 2023
    Maruti Suzuki Jimny SUV will be launched in first week of June. The carmaker has already garnered more than 30,000 bookings since unveiling in January.
    Jimny SUV to launch in June: Can it be another blockbuster from Maruti Suzuki?
23 May 2023
    23 May 2023
